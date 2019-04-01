This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on March 29, 2019.

For the news, we covered student opinion on US Attorney General William Barr’s summary of the possible Russian and The Trump campaign collusion investigation, Mansfield’s effort to streamline the voting process in the town, a farm animal sanctuary created by a UConn alum and UConn Foundation giving donors the chance to name spaces in the new Recreation Center.

We featured two news packages this week. The first covers UConn’s makerspaces on campus, produced by reporter Kate Ariano. The second covers a bug feast, produced by reporter Jareliz Diaz.

Zac Lane is back again in the studio with us, and this time he is a UConn alum. Besides talking about life after graduation, we talk about student teaching, rapper names and upcoming scary movies.

This episode was produced by Daniela Doncel and hosted by Kara Murray.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.

