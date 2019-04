Hip Hop Enthusiast #75: On today’s show we have full album reviews for “A Long Red Hot Los Angeles Summer Night” by Blu & OhNo and “Lil Big Man” by Maxo, short recaps of new Juice WRLD, Dave, and Smif n Wessun projects, Tierra Whack brings the heat for our ‘Hot in the Streets Song of the Week’, and we have a full load of ‘New Music Announcements’! (Recorded March 30th)