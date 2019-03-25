This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on March 22, 2019. The episode was pre-recorded on March 13, 2019.

Host Sarah Al-Arshani sat in the studio with UConn senior Omar Taweh to discuss mental health among students at the Storrs campus. The conversation follows a demonstration organized by Taweh held Wednesday March 13 where students demanded reform for UConn’s Counseling and Mental Health Services, or CMHS.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.

