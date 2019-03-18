This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on March 15, 2019.

For the news, we covered a USG presidential candidate found guilty of breaking campaign policies, a former UConn diversity officer getting fined $20,000, the increase of the university’s general fee, a student demonstration for CMHS reform and UConn’s sixth straight American Athletic Conference Tournament championship win.

We featured two news packages this week. The first covers student activist David Hogg’s visit to UConn, produced by reporter Kara Murray. The second covers MTV’s Decoded Franchesca Ramsey and her event on campus, produced by Shira Tall.

WHUS’ incoming operations manager Aidan Brueckner joined us in the studio about his new position, his involvement in his high school’s TV station and the character he plays for his music show, Captain Everett Chatham.

This episode was hosted and produced by Daniela Doncel.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.

