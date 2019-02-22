What the Job of a Wienermobile Driver is Really Like: A Chat Inside the Wienermobile

A twelve-year-old girl’s dream came true when she got the job she never thought she’d get after graduating college. The job? A driver of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.



Gabriella Medvick is a UConn alumna of December 2017 and is currently a driver for the 27-foot-long vehicle. She visited the Storrs campus on February 15 and reached out to WHUS Radio.



Medvick wrote in her email, “I would relish the chance to ketchup with you and tell you about my year on the road.”



Unfamiliar about the famous wienermobile, I jumped at the opportunity to call shotgun and to talk to Medvick about her adventures with the car.



In the interview below, you will learn all about what it’s like to be a wienermobile driver. Medvick and I touched on everything from her first day on the road after graduating from Hot Dog High to whether puns are a part of the job description.



Take a listen:

There are six wienermobiles that drive across the country. Photo: Daniela Doncel

This wienermobile is named “Big Bun.” Photo: Daniela Doncel

The wienermobile seats six, but it typically only has the two drivers. The drivers are known as “hotdoggers.” Photo: Daniela Doncel

Gabriella Medvick, or Ella, is the first UConn graduate to drive the wienermobile. Photo: Daniela Doncel

The wienermobile is 27 feet long by 11 feet high or 60 hot dogs long by 24 hot dogs high. Photo: Daniela Doncel



