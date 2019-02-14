Play

Today I interviewed Diane Dorfer of Cobblestone Farm CSA in Mansfield, CT; Jiff Martin, Sustainable Food System Associate Educator for UConn Extension; and Sydney Clements of the Windham Community Food Network. There are great events coming up: the alliterative Friends and Farmers Family Fun Night, Friday, February 22, 5:30-8:30 PM at the Mansfield Community Center; and the Know Your Farmer Fair at Windham Town Hall, 979 Main Street in Willimantic, Saturday, February 23 10:00 am-1:00 PM. We talked about these great opportunities to get to know your local and regional farmers. We also talked about CSAs and why they’re great; the Taste of Mansfield, pulling farms and farm events together with the community; and also the great work of the Windham Community Food Network. They are working on a double your dollars the Willimantic Farmers Market for your SNAP/EBT benefits; working with the Spring Valley Student Farm, Willow Valley Farm, and Cobblestone Farm to allow gleaning; and also the UConn Food Recovery Network, which gets food from local establishments to distribute to food pantries. Lots of great stuff going on with local, natural food!

