This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on February 15, 2019.

For the news, we covered Senator Chris Murphy at UConn discussing food insecurity, a plastic checkout bag ban in Mansfield, a cannabis course at UConn, how UConn police are tackling drivers under the influence of marijuana, a new system for changing display names in university directories, and Off-Campus Student Services offering free coffee for commuters.

Our featured news package covered a parade in Boston to celebrate the New England Patriots’ sixth Super Bowl win , written by WHUS news correspondent Shira Tall.

UConn senior and nursing student Alicia Brocki joined us in the studio to talk about her study abroad experience in Belgium, the differences in patient care between the United States and Belgium, and her other travels in Europe.

This episode was hosted by Ally Urban and produced by Daniela Doncel.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.

