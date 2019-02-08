This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on February 8, 2019.

For the news, we covered UConn’s new president, after hour use of UConn buildings by students, a horticultural cannabis course, and UConn Foundation seeking a student director.

Our featured news package covered the large number of umbrellas trashed at the UConn Storrs campus and its environmental impact, written by WHUS news correspondent Ally Urban.

Husky Nation News co-host LJ Karam joined us in the studio to talk about ice cream, childhood eating habits and LJ’s first concert review.

This episode was hosted Kara Murray and produced by Daniela Doncel.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.

