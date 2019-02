Hip Hop Enthusiast Episode 70: Album reviews for “Free Sweatpants” by Blockhead and “Future Hndrxx Presents The WIZRD” by Future, the latest on 21 Savage getting arrested by the ICE, how Travis Scott’s Super Bowl Halftime show affects middle America’s perception of hip hop, brand new aux cord material from our “Hot in the Streets Song of the Week” segment, and “New Music Announcements”! (Recorded Monday Feb. 4th)