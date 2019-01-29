I was inspired today by none other than Maria Shriver on the Today Show, who talked about a new blood test for Alzheimer’s disease. She didn’t go into as much detail as the article I found, so when I looked it up I found that it’s the NFL test. Very appropriate for the upcoming sporting events! But it stands for NeuroFilament Light chains. I went to look in Quest Diagnostics where I order my labs, and it’s not offered there. There’s definitely a couple of companies that do it but I don’t know if I have access to them. Quanterix does it but I don’t know who has access to it. Anyway, it’s a breakdown product of neuronal tissue. The more you have, the more likely you are to have brain neurodegeneration! If you have the genetic, early onset Alzheimer’s, your levels will rise over time. If you have the non-genetic, they’ll stay about the same. There are natural ways to head off the development of Alzheimer’s, so I went through a bunch of them. One of them is EAT YOUR COCONUT OIL. It makes you smart!

Also, so many people have that cold or cough that just won’t go away, so I gave out advice to help with that. Eucalyptus! Echinacea and goldenseal! Vitamins A, C, E, Zinc! Thin your mucus with guaifenesin, NAC, and bromelain!

NFL, NEUROFILAMENT LIGHT CHAINS, ALZHEIMER’S, NEURODEGENERATION, GENETIC, COCONUT OIL, CAPRYLIC ACID, FISH OIL, GINKGO, GINGKO, COUGH, COLD, VITAMIN A, VITAMIN C, VITAMIN E, ZINC, GUAIFENESIN, NAC, BROMELAIN, WATER, ECHINACEA, GOLDENSEAL, WET SOCKS, EUCALYPTUS