This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on January 25, 2019.

For the news, we covered UConn President Susan Herbst last “welcome back” as president, six burst pipes across campus, new legislation making funding for student clubs easier, the store Amazon@Storrs’ closure making students unhappy, de-icers across campus making rivers saltier and more acidic, brown paper bags replacing plastic bags at Storrs, and the UConn skydiving team winning gold at a parachuting championship.

Our featured news package was an excerpt of an album review of Swedish metal band Amaranthe written by WHUS news correspondent Ally Urban and Nick Zabilka.

Tomb Raider Suite composer Nathan McCree joined us in the studio to talk about the music of the Tomb Raider games, the difficulties in funding the project, his thoughts on the new theme for Tomb Raider written by Jason Graves and the possibility of a theme being written for beloved butler, Winston.

This episode was hosted and produced by Daniela Doncel.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.

