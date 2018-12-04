Once in a while I like to remind listeners of my background so they know who they’re listening to, so I talked about birth story (I was born the week of the Kennedy Assassination), living in New York City and New Jersey, going to Rutgers and NCNM, practicing in Newfoundland and Nova Scotia and then coming to Connecticut. I also talked about the importance of celebrating your birthday, to celebrate YOU. And also, my favorite foods and why they’re good for you! I LOVE matcha. And last, why family time is good for your health!