A$AP Ferg Turns Fall Concert into a Party

By Adam Hushin

Wednesday night, students began lining up outside the Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts over an hour before the doors opened at 7 p.m., despite the near 30 degree weather, for SUBOG’s annual Fall Concert. The event included performances by DJ group GrooveBoston and rapper A$AP Ferg.

GrooveBoston opened the show with remixes of popular songs that got the audience jumping and even inspired some crowd surfing.

After their set, Ferg hit the stage to an amped-up crowd filled with cheering students who had all but forgotten the cold November weather. The Harlem native made his goal clear from the beginning that he wanted to turn the concert into a party. Ferg stepped off the stage onto the speakers to get as close to the crowd as possible, organized a mosh pit, lead chants and even held a moment of silence for the late A$AP Yams, the founder of his hip-hop group “A$AP Mob.”

Ferg played hits new and old from “Work,” his debut single released in 2012 to “Not The Boy,” his most recent single released in June. The rapper dedicated his final song of the night, “Plain Jane,” to the screaming crowd saying, “This next song went double platinum because of y’all.”

It’s safe to say that Jorgensen Center at UConn was the place to be Wednesday night.

All photos taken by Stephen Davey.