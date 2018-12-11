This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on December 7, 2018.

For the news, we covered rapper A$AP Ferg’s visit to UConn, the death of former president George H. W. Bush, new student organization funding policies, a fake post on a UConn facebook page promoting online breast exams and a parking lot under construction.

Our featured news package covered activists working to enact an international treaty on violence against women, reported by WHUS news correspondent Sarah Al-Arshani.

Daniela Doncel joined us in the studio to talk about heroism in the Harry Potter series, looking particularly into Hermione Granger. Listen to learn which house the WHUS news director is in!

This episode was hosted by Sarah Al-Arshani and produced by Daniela Doncel.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.

This episode is our last episode of the fall 2018 semester. We will return with more episode in spring 2019.