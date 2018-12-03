This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on November 30, 2018.

For the news, we covered the death of the creator of Spongebob Squarepants, a protest of police brutality in Alabama, President Donald Trump’s justification for the use of tear gas on a caravan of migrants, the Women’s Center “Winter Warmth Drive”, UConnPIRG’s hungry and homeless charity showcase and a Transgender Day of Remembrance candlelight memorial at UConn.

Alexandra Ferris joined us in the studio to talk about her work as an advocate for the awareness of human and sex trafficking.

This episode was hosted by Sarah Al-Arshani and produced by Daniela Doncel.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.