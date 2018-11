Radio Naturopath Episode 193: COPD and CRPD: Help Your Lungs; Thanksgiving Foods That Are Good For You!

Radio Naturopath 193 is about COPD and CRPD, chronic obstructive and restrictive pulmonary disease. We discuss what they are and how to help, but it’s not easy. They come as the result of years of lung injury, from smoking, poor air quality, industrial exposures, and/or genetics. There are some natural medicines that can help.

And, 6 Thanksgiving foods that are good for you and why! Turkey, cranberries, green beans, sweet potatoes, pumpkin, apples.