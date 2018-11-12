This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on November 9, 2018.

For the news, we covered the death of a UConn student, the midterm elections including a surge of voters in Storrs that caught Bob Stefanowski’s eye, kids voting alongside their parents, student reaction to President Donald Trumps thoughts on birthright citizenship and pet therapy.

Daily Campus Staff Writer Gabriella DeBenedictis joined us in the studio to talk about life at the Daily Campus, a newspaper she created for her neighborhood as a kid, Model UN and the Pixar Theory.

This episode was hosted and produced by Daniela Doncel.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.