This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on November 2, 2018.

For the news, we covered UConnPIRG’s BallotReady Block Party, a vigil in honor of those who died at the synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh, President Donald Trump’s thoughts on gender assigned at birth as well as an immigration caravan heading to the United States, a new food delivery app and the March to End Victim Blaming.

Alexandra Urban joined us in the studio to talk about the realm of fantasy within video games and books including The Lord of The Rings, Skyrim and World of Warcraft.

This episode was hosted and produced by Daniela Doncel.