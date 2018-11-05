By Casey Wheeler

On September 26, J. Cole made a stop at the XL Center in Hartford as a part of his KOD Tour.

This is his tour for his fifth studio album, “KOD”, which he released on April 20 of this year. “KOD” explored a multitude of topics including teenage drug use, infidelity and the over-taxation of Americans.

Even though this album dropped without any real advertising other than a few cryptic tweets from Cole in the week leading up to it, it was still very successful when it dropped and I personally believe it is one of the best albums of 2018.

Cole brought along Earthgang, Jaden Smith and Young Thug as openers for the tour and they provided electric performances that warmed up the crowd for him. Young Thug was actually arrested two weeks before the show for charges that date back to 2017, so fortunately he was able to clear that up and get back on the tour before the stop here in Connecticut.

After seeing Cole on his last two tours in 2015 for “2014 Forest Hills Drive” and in 2016 for “For Your Eyez Only,” I can say that this has been the most comfortable and energetic he has seemed so far, and he is definitely developing as a performer. Already looking forward to seeing him again for his next album, whenever that may be.

All Photos by Casey Wheeler