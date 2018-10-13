This episode features a conversation with Tages and Emily Stinnett about their personal archives and how one decides what to keep and what to throw away. Personal archives, as opposed to those found in research collection archives, contain the sentimental artifacts that help shape our personal recollections of time and place. This discussion samples from personal collections of music, video games, comix, raves, concerts and gen-x nostalgia that have been kept and cared for by my sisters.
Featured Tracks
New Kids on the Block – Step By Step
Super Mario – Athletic Theme
Perfect Gentleman – Mama
Green Day – Basket Case
Belinda Carlisle – Heaven is a Place on Earth
Logo by Melica Bloom
