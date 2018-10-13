This episode features a conversation with Tages and Emily Stinnett about their personal archives and how one decides what to keep and what to throw away. Personal archives, as opposed to those found in research collection archives, contain the sentimental artifacts that help shape our personal recollections of time and place. This discussion samples from personal collections of music, video games, comix, raves, concerts and gen-x nostalgia that have been kept and cared for by my sisters.

Featured Tracks

New Kids on the Block – Step By Step

Super Mario – Athletic Theme

Perfect Gentleman – Mama

Green Day – Basket Case

Belinda Carlisle – Heaven is a Place on Earth

Logo by Melica Bloom