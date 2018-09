Today we talk a little more about homeopathy, and compare the Materia Medica to the Repertory. Materia Medica lists all the homeopathic remedies alphabetically and what they do, whereas the Repertory gives you every possible symptom there could be and tells you what remedies will help it. Both very useful tools in homeopathy! Also, all about ovarian cysts, what they are, why they happen, and how to treat them.