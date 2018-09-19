HHE #54: Kamikaze and R.I.P. Mac Miller Kyle French September 19, 2018 Album Review, Albums You Might Hear This Week, Featured, Music, Podcasts, Talk, The Hip Hop Enthusiast Switching up the format this week, got a fellow hip hop enthusiast on the line to talk about the circumstances surrounding Mac Miller’s unfortunate passing. We also give our thoughts on Eminem’s surprise drop Kamikaze! (Recorded September 16th) Leave a Reply Cancel Reply Your email address will not be published.CommentName* Email* Website Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
