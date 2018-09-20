A conversation with Associate Professor of Sociology at UConn, Ruth Braunstein, on her research dealing with religious communities and political activism on the right and the left. Ruth’s work has been promoted by the UConn Humanities Institute’s Humility & Conviction in Public Life Project. Her work has utilized the Alternative Press Collections at the archives to research tax resistance as direct action and its uses by groups like the Catholic Worker Movement and the Tea Party to name a few.

Featured Tracks

Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings – What if we all stopped paying taxes

Joan Baez – We Shall Overcome (1963, March on Washington)

Featured Collections

Alternative Press Collection

Vivien Kellems Papers

