A conversation with Associate Professor of Sociology at UConn, Ruth Braunstein, on her research dealing with religious communities and political activism on the right and the left.  Ruth’s work has been promoted by the UConn Humanities Institute’s Humility & Conviction in Public Life Project.  Her work has utilized the Alternative Press Collections at the archives to research tax resistance as direct action and its uses by groups like the Catholic Worker Movement and the Tea Party to name a few.

 

Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings – What if we all stopped paying taxes

Joan Baez – We Shall Overcome (1963, March on Washington)

Alternative Press Collection

Vivien Kellems Papers

 

Graham is an Archivist overseeing the Human Rights and Alternative Press Collections at the UConn Library, Archives & Special Collections. His work focuses on the archivist as activist and expanding access to archives for a diverse audience. His personal interests deal with settler colonialism in antebellum Kansas Territory and Civil War memory.

