This week our basic naturopathic principle is taken from homeopathy, which is Like Cures Like. It’s that idea that if you use something in a material dose it will cause symptoms, but if you dilute it and potentize it, it will help to heal the symptoms caused by the material substance. Like if you get poison ivy, you’ll get an itchy rash that is better from hot water and sore joints also better from heat. If you dilute and potentize a mother tincture so that there’s way less than a molecule of substance, the resultant remedy can heal the symptoms it would have caused in a material dose! Also, we had a question about eczema and food intolerances, so we discuss how changing your diet can help; also getting the right probiotics, helpful topical herbs, and helping to reduce aggravating bacteria on the skin.