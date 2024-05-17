Bicycle Talk Bicycle Talk Episode 393 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

Bicycle Talk. Episode 393 May 1st 2024. Ron’s Rant: Legendary Chicago bicycle traveler and writer George Christianson killed by truck driver in South Carolina. Drivers less attentive at the end of the day. On a positive side: May is Bike Month. The Giro is Coming. And the grand opening of the bicycle and pedestrian walkway on the Putnam Bridge will be on Thursday May 9th. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg touting 3.3 billion dollars in grants. Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Ron talks about fixing up an old Marinoni race bike. Ah nostalgia! And making a fixie for fun! 5 reasons you need a fixie in your life (it’s not the ones you think) Content: Remembering George Christianson. Ron talks Bike Month. Stay in Your Lane: Cities Need Safer Standards for Bike Lanes Giro d’Italia 2024 Tour Critérium du Dauphiné Events and Finishing Points.