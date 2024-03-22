WHUS Radio, the University of Connecticut’s only student-run radio station, is hosting its annual Spring Fling concert on Saturday, March 23 at the Student Union Ballroom at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are free for students with a UConn ID. Students who don’t have their UConn will have to pay $5. Tickets do not have to be purchased in advance. The show is 18+, so students will also need a valid form of ID to enter.

Spring Fling is one of three main concerts that WHUS holds annually, along with the Halloween-themed Mischief After Dark show and the annual Battle of The Bands competition, usually held in February.

Though there isn’t a specific theme for this year’s show, Events Coordinator Sophia Curran described this year’s show as “a little 70s, a little flower power” and “Spring Fling in a retro way.” This description was echoed in the way the radio station marketed the show through a 70’s inspired poster and a corresponding video advertisement posted to the WHUS Instagram account that mirrored “That 70’s Show.”

The concert will feature three bands. The first band performing is Ruby Leftstep, who audience members may recognize as the winners of February’s Battle of the Bands show. The four-piece band based in Northeast Connecticut describes their sound as “energetic alternative rock that, legend has it, imbues their listeners with ancient, arcane magic.” The band has released an EP, 2022’s “The Ground Up” and three singles.

Next up on the bill is Teethe, an indie rock and slowcore band based in Dallas. The five-piece group has released one album, their self-titled 2020 debut, as well as four singles. They have gained a following by touring with Ethel Cain and will be heading across the pond this summer for a series of shows in the United Kingdom in June.

Headlining this year’s Spring Fling is Momma, an indie rock band from Los Angeles. Audience members will be in for a special treat, as the band will be performing an acoustic set. Curran explained that the idea for an acoustic set came from the band, and members of WHUS, many of which are fans of the band, who jumped at the opportunity to have this set in an intimate setting like the Student Union Ballroom.

Curran said that she believes that Spring Fling is a great opportunity for students to see live music right on campus at no cost. She also said she believes that students should come to the concert to take a break from the stress of the spring semester and enjoy some live music.

“It’s wonderful, it’s live music, it’s going to be a great time, and it’s taking away barriers for an event that some people can’t get to,” said Curran.

For more information, visit whus.org or email events@whus.org with any questions.