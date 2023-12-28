In this episode, hosts Keisha and Ashika chat with Dr. Ryan Talbert about the sociology of mental health. They cover societal influences on mental well-being, challenge biomedical perspectives, and discuss the impact of culture on stigmas. The conversation touches on intersectionality, pop culture portrayals, and the unique challenges faced by marginalized communities.

Despite a surprise fire alarm interruption, the hosts and audience share lighthearted reflections. Dr. Talbert emphasizes the importance of understanding social determinants in healthcare and reducing stigmas.

