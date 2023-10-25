Bicycle Talk Episode 366: October 11th, 2023: Ron’s Rant: . You don’t need to go gravel, road riders. A Case For … Not giving up on road On a positive side: LimeRock Park Epic Mountain bike gravel weekend. Next Sunday October 15th is Mansfield Hollow Cyclocross. 40 years of cyclocross at Mansfield Hollow State Park. and Working with my friend Richard Fries.

Mechanical minute and cycling tips: TAPING AND GLUING TUBULARS THE BELGIAN WAY. Content: Ron debates the dilemma, You don’t need to go gravel, road riders. A Case For … Not giving up on road. Ron talks all about gravel bikes and road bikes. Gravel vs/ Road Can You Use a Gravel Bike as a Road Bike? Can you use a cyclocross bike as a gravel bike? And Ron talks about Mansfield Hollow Cyclocross October 15th Mansfield Hollow! A Classic. Next Sunday October 15th is Mansfield Hollow Cyclocross. 40 years of cyclocross at Mansfield Hollow State Park. How to ride Belgian steps and the 5 off-the-bike essentials for being a great spectator at your local CX race. Events and Finishing Points.