Bicycle Talk Episode 348: June 15th 2023: Ron’s Rant: . Ron tells the story of the left lane pass to make the right turn. A classic show of driver impatience. On a positive side: The Giro ends but the Criterium du Dauphine is here to entertain us until this year’s edition of the TDF. The Best Buddies Ride and experience Tandem Piloting and being a Domestique at the event. Announcing the Tour de Cure in the NY greater Capital Region. Roundabouts in upstate NY. Somebody got the memo. Positive shout out! Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Freeman’s bridge Sports Scotia, NY. Have you been a mechanic and worked a big charity event? Wow, you see it all. Ron talks up web site Bike Mechanic News. Bicycle shops, stop shaming your customers for buying something on line. Content: Messages from listeners. Ron’s Announcement News: Tour de Cure Greater Capital Region New York. Best Buddies Ride this weekend! Riding with my champion Gabe from Maine. Ron talks about his weekend experience. Wout van Aert and Thibaut Pinot star in new official Netflix Tour de France: Unchained trailer. And of course TDF leadup Criterium de Dauphine. Quality closes its Colorado mechanic school. Report from BRAIN about Bicycle Training institutions. Events and Finishing Points.