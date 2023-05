Take a drive down a long stretch of highway with us and Noah Frank: singer, thinker, and writer of some spirited poems and songs. We laugh, and we reminisce on what it’s like to not only experience change, but embrace it. With open arms, open hearts, and the most intentional choice of words.

Guest: Noah Frank is @noahfrankk on social media

Hosts, Editors, and Producers: Kate Ariano and Jason McMullan

Music: “Gymnopedie 1” / Podington Bear / soundofpicture.com