The 50th episode of d’Archive is the first of a new format that will appear periodically on the podcast which integrates my field recordings from the archives doing research into selected topics. This episode features a deep dive into archives and library collections that relate to the high fantasy world of Middle-Earth created by author J.R.R. Tolkien (1892-1973) and it’s intersection with the counterculture in the United States in the late 1960s and early 1970s.
Featured Collections at UConn Library
Alternative Press Index (online)
Alternative Press Pins & Button Collection
BBC Sound Effects Library
Billie M. Levy Collection of Illustrated Children’s Books
Collected Works by and about J.R.R. Tolkien
Ethel L. Heins Collection of Sound Recordings for Children
Northeast Children’s Literature Collections
Featured Collections
Digital Public Library of America
S. Gary Hunnewell Tolkien Fanzine Collection at Marquette’s Department of Special Collections and University Archives
