The 50th episode of d’Archive is the first of a new format that will appear periodically on the podcast which integrates my field recordings from the archives doing research into selected topics. This episode features a deep dive into archives and library collections that relate to the high fantasy world of Middle-Earth created by author J.R.R. Tolkien (1892-1973) and it’s intersection with the counterculture in the United States in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

Featured Collections at UConn Library

Alternative Press Index (online)

Alternative Press Pins & Button Collection

BBC Sound Effects Library

Billie M. Levy Collection of Illustrated Children’s Books

Collected Works by and about J.R.R. Tolkien

Ethel L. Heins Collection of Sound Recordings for Children

Fanzine Collection

Northeast Children’s Literature Collections

Featured Collections

Digital Public Library of America

Independent Voices

Mythlore/Tolkien Journal

S. Gary Hunnewell Tolkien Fanzine Collection at Marquette’s Department of Special Collections and University Archives

Logo by Melica Stinnett