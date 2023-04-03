Bicycle Talk Episode 339: April 3rd 2023: Ron’s Rant: . NPR story this morning about employers paying for and providing parking for employees. Ummm What about paying even more if they ride their bikes or take the bus. Want safer roads? More bikes and buses, less cars. On a positive side: Shout out to listener Bobby Olsen for riding his bike and giving up the car for a day. Earth Day/Date Sat, Apr 22, 2023 Uconn men advance. Mechanical minute and cycling tips: That pesky carbon creak. Seat post? If a creak is coming from your seat post, not your saddle, it likely needs lube. Content: Paying employees to ride to work. It may sound foreign to Americans, but being paid to cycle to work on a pedal bicycle or electric bike is common in many countries. The Sea Otter Classic is on despite crazy California weather. Time Bicycles unveils plans for carbon frame factory in South Carolina. Tour of Flanders results and next weekend’s Paris Roubaix. Events and Finishing Points.