Bicycle Talk Episode 338:   March 27th 2023:   Ron’s Rant: .Uconn Amen’s team goes down.   UDH Universal derailleur hanger. No Hanger need a specific frame. Why bringing electric cars to market will not reduce usage in the USA.  On a positive side: Natchaug Epic Gravel Fondo. Extra big shout out and hug to Richard Fries.  Uconn men advance to the Final 4. And finally, goats on cobblestones.   Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Ok, time to address the 1 / by issue.  Also Horses and how to deal with them.  Content: Starting with Horses. Moving on to the UDH issue. Ron Talks a little about the Natchaug Epic. Gent-Wevelgem Mens and Women’s results.  Why Ron Loves Bicycle Racing. The Taipei Bicycle Show:  Ron reviews a few things from the show. Events and Finishing Points. 

