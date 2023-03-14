Bicycle Talk Episode 336: March 13th 2023: Ron’s Rant: Patience. Why it’s ok to wait in a drive through but not more than a few seconds behind a cyclist. And Daylight Savings Time. One way or the other pease. On a positive side: Daylight Savings Time. Yes it works both ways. Lots of good things happening in RI. Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Ron Explores building a charging stand. USB mega plugs and where to locate them. Don’t be caught with uncharged lights and computers, Content: Going into depth about the new proposed legislature in Rhone Island. Why A Family Cargo Bike Is The Best Purchase You Can Make This Year More to be discussed next week. Racing calendar shows last years stars rising. Events and Finishing Points.