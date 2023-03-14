Bicycle Talk Episode 336:   March 13th 2023:   Ron’s Rant: Patience. Why it’s ok to wait in a drive through but not more than a few seconds behind a cyclist. And Daylight Savings Time. One way or the other pease.   On a positive side: Daylight Savings Time. Yes it works both ways.  Lots of good things happening in RI.  Mechanical minute and cycling tips:   Ron Explores building a charging stand. USB mega plugs and where to locate them.  Don’t be caught with uncharged lights and computers,  Content:  Going into depth about the new proposed legislature in Rhone Island. Why A Family Cargo Bike Is The Best Purchase You Can Make This Year  More to be discussed next week.  Racing calendar shows last years stars rising.  Events and Finishing Points. 

