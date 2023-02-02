This episode of d’Archive features a conversation between railroad photographer and collector Jack Swanberg and railroad collections archivist Laura Smith. Laura talks with Jack about his interest and pursuit of photographing trains across the world and the collection he has built over the years. Jack’s collection is deeded to the Archives & Special Collections and has been digitized and is available through the Connecticut Digital Archives.
Featured Collections
J. W. Swanberg Papers: finding aid / digital archives
Leave a Reply