This episode features interviews with University of Connecticut alumn and faculty who participated in the National Endowment for the Humanities funded experimental education program, the Inner College in the early 1970s. This unique program allowed UConn students to take courses from other students or educators in a non-traditional academic setting and receive credit for teaching and learning. These recordings were made during the reunion celebration held on August 6th, 2022 at the Alumni Center on the Storrs campus. Thanks to Rhonda Kincaid, John Long, and the Inner College Reunion planning group for the invitation to participate on the day and to the following interviewees:

Featured Interviewees:

Ed Adelman

Reggie Beamon

Len Krimerman

Abby Sarita Belmont

Betsy Abrams

Elena Stone

Marian Vitali

Albert dArmand Sosa

John Long