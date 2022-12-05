Bicycle Talk Episode 323: December 5th 2022: Ron’s Rant: Yup it’s the F-250 electric It’s back, with the big hype and push on electric vehicles are we (the automobile and transportation industry) considering the weight of these vehicles and the impact that they will have? Hmm, more in the show.On a positive side: Another shout out to Too Tall Billy and Laura Mullally. Cross Nationals coming to Hartford! Mechanical minute and cycling tips: What constitutes a good ride leader Content: Beginning with the rant: F-250 electric. Ron points out the short sightedness of the auto and transportation industry. Ron Talks Nationals 2022. USA Cycling National Cyclocross Championships! The USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships returns to Hartford – we preview the race. Still Never too late to sign up for Nationals! Check out the link on my Bicycle Talk Facebook Page. On the world scene? ‘Mathieu was too fast’ – Wout Van Aert focuses on second place at Antwerp World Cup. Ron talks about Sarah Langenkamp, 42, was struck and killed by a flatbed truck around 4 p.m. Aug. 25 while she and Dan Langenkamp rode home from their children’s elementary school, according to county police. And what her husband Dan is doing about it. Events and finishing points.