Bicycle Talk Episode 322: November 28th, 2022: Ron’s Rant: Pedestrian & Bicycle Safety Livable communities that support bicycling and walking are a high priority of the U.S. Department of Transportation. Ron reviews the fatalities listed at the website. On a positive side: Another shout out to Too Tall Billy and Laura Mullally. Cross Nationals coming to Hartford! Ron talks about how pleased he is with the number of people that have volunteered to help. Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Single speeds and Fixies If you’re looking to upgrade your old bike or get a new one, here are five top benefits of choosing single speed bikes: Content: Going over the volunteer signup sheet for nationals and letting people know that there are still opportunities to get involved. Consider a Bicycle Rodeo for 2023. What a great way to get involved in your community, Ron goes over the steps to help you understand and organize this great event. Cyclocross: Mathieu van der Poel makes winning cyclocross return at Hulst World Cup. Events and finishing points.