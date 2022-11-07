Bicycle Talk Episode 319: November 7th, 2022: Ron’s Rant: GET OUT AND VOTE. Which Candidates are Going the Wrong Way on Traffic Violence? On a positive side: Another shout out to Too Tall Billy and Laura Mullally. Big shout out to Lizzy! Gunsalus solos to victory for women’s U23 crown at Pan-Am Cyclocross Championship! Ron attended the Connecticut Committee Meeting of the Greenway Alliance. Birthday announcements. Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Ron reports back on The derailleur extender and the popularity of lower gearing on your bicycle. Sold! Content: Ron Talks up Lizzy Gunsalus and the Pan American Games. Also talks up Australian Jay Vine, from swifter to pro contract. And from Portland Oregon, Bike Portland America has a new strategy to end traffic violence. And it’s pretty good. Also some information about the upcoming Bicycle Game, The celebration of the opening of this exhibition is scheduled to take place in-person at 1 Elizabeth Street, Hartford, CT 06105. November 17th! Learn the history of Hartford CT and Cycling. Events and finishing points.