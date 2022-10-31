Bicycle Talk Episode 318: October 31st, 2022: Ron’s Rant: Karen, an entitled driver, at the end of my driveway of all places. Ron also explains why he was not on the air last week. On a positive side: Another shout out to Too Tall Billy and Laura Mullally. The last official club ride of 2022. Ron attends a local town meeting to talk about, roundabouts of course. Mechanical minute and cycling tips: The derailleur extender and the popularity of lower gearing on your bicycle. Content: Anyone go to the Philly Bike show last weekend or attend the oldest cross race in New England? Ron gets into more detail on the 1 x and 2 x drivetrains that are so popular these days. More e-bike talk. Fires from exploding e-bike batteries multiply in NYC — sometimes fatally. 2023 and what to expect as a bicycle retailer? Sonny Colbrelli confirms retirement to avoid cardiac arrhythmia risks. Big UCI Cyclocross race coming up in Massachusetts next weekend! Events and finishing points.