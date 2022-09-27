Bicycle Talk Episode 314:  September 26th, 2022:  Ron’s Rant:  Call to action. Get involved!  And why are we riding and depending on tubeless tires?  On a positive side:   Another  shout out to Too Tall Billy and Laura Mullally.  The Worlds! Wow amazing races.  The 2022 Mansfield Hollow Cyclocross  Race.  Epic 150-Kid ‘Bike Bus’ Shows America a Better Way to Get to School

 Mechanical minute and cycling tips: 14 tips for winter cycling.  Content: The worlds   Lets start with the big controversy.  And then the Road race. Lots of excitement. Epic 150-Kid ‘Bike Bus’ Shows America a Better Way to Get to School.  Study: Some Roundabout Designs Slash Injury Crashes Up to 85%. Ron talks about the US Department of Transportation’s Call to Action. What is a safe approach system? Commentary: The Dutch Call Dangerous Designs Evil. They’re Right.

The Bicycle Calendar:  Lots of great cycling coming up Critical Mass  ride in Hartford this week.  Events and finishing points.   