Bicycle Talk Episode 314: September 26th, 2022: Ron’s Rant: Call to action. Get involved! And why are we riding and depending on tubeless tires? On a positive side: Another shout out to Too Tall Billy and Laura Mullally. The Worlds! Wow amazing races. The 2022 Mansfield Hollow Cyclocross Race. Epic 150-Kid ‘Bike Bus’ Shows America a Better Way to Get to School

Mechanical minute and cycling tips: 14 tips for winter cycling. Content: The worlds Lets start with the big controversy. And then the Road race. Lots of excitement. Epic 150-Kid ‘Bike Bus’ Shows America a Better Way to Get to School. Study: Some Roundabout Designs Slash Injury Crashes Up to 85%. Ron talks about the US Department of Transportation’s Call to Action. What is a safe approach system? Commentary: The Dutch Call Dangerous Designs Evil. They’re Right.

The Bicycle Calendar: Lots of great cycling coming up Critical Mass ride in Hartford this week. Events and finishing points.