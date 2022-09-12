Bicycle Talk Episode 312: September 12th, 2022: Ron’s Rant: Traffic Coming and Roundabouts! On a positive side: Another shout out to Too Tall Billy and Laura Mullally. It’s late summer and the cycling is beautiful. What more can I say? Farm to Fork Fondo. Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Spacing of cassette on Shimano and Mavic hubs. Ron learns from his mistake. Content: The Vuelta. Highlights, results and tragic endings. Is Jullian Alaphillipe back? Who caused the bad crash in Stage 16 of the Vuelta? Lots of controversy . Ron talks all about traffic calming and why roundabouts are the obvious answer. Is racing over? It’s Cyclocross season! The Bicycle Calendar: Lots of great cycling coming up soon. and finishing points.