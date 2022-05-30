Bicycle Talk Episode 297:   May 30th, 2022:  Ron’s Rant: Hardly a rant, but maybe an idea. What if there were a national campaign to trade in your military style assault weapon for a brand new bicycle? On a positive side: The 105th edition of the Giro d’Italia! Did you see it?  Best Giro I have seen in years! The men, the mountains, and the emotions.  Mechanical minute and cycling tips:  The aging of our club and a tip of how to respond to a medical incident.  Content: Side note of general importance and concern: Have you seen the price of gas? Wow! Ride your bike. Do you hear me now!    OK Starting with the rant: Ron talks about  the cost of a firearm vs a bicycle.  Gun exchange programs  The unfortunate statistics.  Gravel Cyclist Moriah Wilson revisited and a suspect is on the run.  Biniam Girmay recovering from his injuries. Lots more Giro excitement. We have a winner and stage 20 was the big difference.  Ron reflects.  And a shout out to Maynard Hershon.  DC goes after the big trucks and SUV’s. More local events this week. Lots of great cycling coming up soon. and finishing points.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.