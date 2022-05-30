Bicycle Talk Episode 297: May 30th, 2022: Ron’s Rant: Hardly a rant, but maybe an idea. What if there were a national campaign to trade in your military style assault weapon for a brand new bicycle? On a positive side: The 105th edition of the Giro d’Italia! Did you see it? Best Giro I have seen in years! The men, the mountains, and the emotions. Mechanical minute and cycling tips: The aging of our club and a tip of how to respond to a medical incident. Content: Side note of general importance and concern: Have you seen the price of gas? Wow! Ride your bike. Do you hear me now! OK Starting with the rant: Ron talks about the cost of a firearm vs a bicycle. Gun exchange programs The unfortunate statistics. Gravel Cyclist Moriah Wilson revisited and a suspect is on the run. Biniam Girmay recovering from his injuries. Lots more Giro excitement. We have a winner and stage 20 was the big difference. Ron reflects. And a shout out to Maynard Hershon. DC goes after the big trucks and SUV’s. More local events this week. Lots of great cycling coming up soon. and finishing points.