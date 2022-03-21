This episode of d’Archive features a discussion with the Head of Archives & Special Collections, Rebecca Parmer on a digital exhibition 25 for 25 which celebrates the 25th anniversary of the merging of UConn Library units: University Archives and Special Collections in 1995, as well as the construction of the Thomas J. Dodd Research Center a purpose built archival facility to house them. The digital exhibition began during the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic lockdown when the archives was closed to the public and sought to provide programming to the public in the all-remote environment. Drawing on the creativity of archivists and collection strengths the Archives & Special Collections staff produced a series of videos to help illustrate the value in collections despite the social distance from them.

Featured Collections

Hardcore Video Volume II

Women Workers in Connecticut’s Heavy Industry

Art Magazines

Logo by Melica Stinnett