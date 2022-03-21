This episode of d’Archive features a discussion with the Head of Archives & Special Collections, Rebecca Parmer on a digital exhibition 25 for 25 which celebrates the 25th anniversary of the merging of UConn Library units: University Archives and Special Collections in 1995, as well as the construction of the Thomas J. Dodd Research Center a purpose built archival facility to house them. The digital exhibition began during the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic lockdown when the archives was closed to the public and sought to provide programming to the public in the all-remote environment. Drawing on the creativity of archivists and collection strengths the Archives & Special Collections staff produced a series of videos to help illustrate the value in collections despite the social distance from them.
Featured Collections
Women Workers in Connecticut’s Heavy Industry
Logo by Melica Stinnett
