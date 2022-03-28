Bicycle Talk Episode 288: March 28th, 2022: Ron’s Rant: Ron shares a rant. Anyone been intentionally right hooked by a semi-truck while biking to a meeting . And, did you see the governor of the state of CT is temporarily lowering the gas tax 25 cents starting April 1st. Really?

On a positive side: Cyclist stops a truckers protest in Washington DC. Ah the power of the bicycle.

Got out for a bike ride last Saturday with Fran! Wow, exciting. Why Is Wind So Tough?

Mechanical minute and tips:Ron’s tip Understanding weather conditions before hopping on your bicycle. Content: Feedback from NBDA’s Heather Mason, Here’s how retailers can help the US switch from cars to bikes. Study: SUVs, pickups hit pedestrians more often than cars do. Ron talks about Russia and how it is changing business world wide. Tesla Autopilot Proves Plastic is Not Protection. Ah the classics. Gent-Wevelgem 2022 was won by 21 year old Biniam Girmay. First African to win a cobbled classic in history. Landry’s Bicycles is now employee owned. Local events, More local events this week. Women’s racing clinics, and finishing points.