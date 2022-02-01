Bicycle Talk Episode 280: January 31st, 2022: Ron’s Rant:6 degrees below zero. That’s just not right in anyones book. Also internet video services you pay for and cannot get the races you are looking to watch. Why if you are hosting a world cup event, weather should be a factor. Cross worlds weather fizzle. On a positive side: A bump in the road update: Monthly progress report World Championship Cyclocross comes to the US! Attended Bike Walk CT. meeting last week. Pete’s got a better idea!

The Maintenance Minute: Cold weather and wind chill. Ron puts the reality into wind chill factor. Content:. Cyclocross The big fizzle Disappointing course IMHO Night and day from 2021 in Ostend, Belgium. Ron Talks about the 2022 World Cyclocross Championships. in Arkansa last weekend. Pete’s got a better idea! E-Bikes Can Provide a Good Workout. Next week? Specialized to sell consumer direct starting February 1st. Really? Beginning in September 2015, Trek will sell directly to consumers, though local bike shops … Hey shop owners, do you hear me now? And finally, a shout out to Ralph Graham. Fellow Ledyard High School graduate and avid cyclist and general good guy. Local events, and finishing points.