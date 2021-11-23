Bicycle Talk Episode 270: November 22nd, 2021: Ron’s Rant. A shout out to our friends in Wisconsin. Please be careful out there. We may have to revisit this, guns aside, is the motorized vehicle a ‘weapon of mass destruction’ More in the show On a positive side: A bump in the road update: Weekly progress report Week 28 Tomorrow! . Reduced meds Feeling better. Still teaching indoor cycling at the Community Center. More infrastructure Bill, continued from previous weeks. It’s Thanksgiving week! Or is it Cranksgiving? More Build back better and what it means to bicycles. More in the show. The Maintenance Minute: First time with cycling shorts? Ron talks a little about a class participant that was not aware of the underwear issue. Content: Ron talks talks about A sociologist who thinks cars are a ‘weapon of mass destruction’ and likens driving to a drug addiction. Interesting points to ponder. Cranksgiving food drive events on the upswing in 2021. The e-bike tax credit. 2022 30%! Joe Biden drives an electric Hummer. What’s wrong with that statement? Dear Joe: The Electric Hummer is Not the Future. And from Bicycle Retailer, The hidden big picture in the Pon/Dorel story. Local events in the next few months, Cyclocross, and finishing points. Lots of fall events