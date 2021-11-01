Bicycle Talk Episode 267: November 1st, 2021: Ron’s Rant. Stat’s are in. Bad year for auto deaths in the USA Still waiting to hear the stats on Bicycles and pedestrians. On a positive side: A bump in the road update: Weekly progress report Week 25 Tomorrow! . Reduced meds Feeling better. Still teaching indoor cycling at the Community Center. Attended a Rails to trails meeting online. Great Information. Airline Trail Report North More in the show.The Maintenance Minute: Ron talks about cleaning the muddy Airline Trail off of his cross bike. Content: Ron talks about his experience on the Airline Trail North. It’s open! Driver pleads guilty and is sentenced in Bernstein hit-and-run. More in the show: Scary statistics: https://www.outsideonline.com/2409749/outside-cycling-deaths-2020/#content Streets blog Contest Local events in the next few months, Cyclocross, and finishing points. Lots of fall events