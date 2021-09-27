Bicycle Talk Episode 264: September 27th, 2021: Ron’s Rant. 16 year old pickup truck driver runs over cyclists in Texas while trying to “coal roll” them. Consequences? On a positive side: A bump in the road update. Ron keeps listeners up to date on his condition. 1st road ride on reduced medication. I am alive! Great ride on Sunday with friends. The worlds. The Maintenance Minute: Ron talks about mirrors and silent cars. Content: The Worlds, amazing weekend. Tony Martin retires in style. New pedestrian laws go into effect in CT. Jan Ullrich: I was just like Marco Pantani… nearly dead. Amazing interview with Lance and George. Local events in the next few months, Cyclocross, and finishing points. Lots of fall events!