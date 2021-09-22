Bicycle Talk Episode 263: September 20th, 2021: Ron’s Rant.The on going rant on the American “Big Truck” deadly by design vehicles. Chevy Colorado Pickup Truck 2015 ad campaign. Really? Posted on FB Page. On a positive side: A bump in the road update. Ron keeps listeners up to date on his condition. Teaching indoor cycling at the Community Center. 5 days last week! Great ride on Sunday with friends. The Maintenance Minute: Not too much to say this week. Content: The Freedom ad campaign (from last week)TBC: How Much Does It Really Cost To Own Your Car? You’ll Be Amazed. How Much Does It Cost to Commute by Bike? More Giant truck and SUV facts: More covid and climate change comments pertains to bicycles and the bike industry. Jay Townley: There is no return to normal Local events in the next few months, Cyclocross, and finishing points.